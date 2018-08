About

At the Recycling division of DS Smith we provide integrated recycling and waste management services, ranging from simple recycling collections through to full recycling and waste management solutions.

We are Europe’s largest cardboard and paper recyclers, and one of the leading full recycling and waste management companies. Unlike other providers we don't invest in landfill as our aim is to turn 100% of the resources you send us into something useful once more. In fact, we’ve been diverting waste away from landfill and driving forward quality recycling for more than 40 years, allowing businesses to focus on what they do best.